Garth Brooks Shares New Song 'We Belong Together'

Garth Brooks fans got a special surprise this week thanks to Good Morning America host Robin Roberts, who debuted the superstar's new song, "We Belong Together," after Brooks sent it to her over the weekend. The single debuted on Roberts' Facebook page on Monday and is a message of unity set to a relaxing groove, a choir singing behind Brooks as he declares, "We are sister and brother, born to love one another."

The country superstar appeared on GMA last week to announce his upcoming drive-in theater concert event, and he told Roberts that he had a new song that he would send her over the weekend. "You decide what you want to do with it," he told her. "You'll be the first one to get it. If you want to share it, share it, if you want to keep it for you, you keep it for you." Naturally, Roberts shared the song, letting all of Brooks' fans in on the uplifting track. "My beloved momma always said, 'everybody’s got something'....whatever your something is that you're facing I hope this brings you as much comfort as it has for me," she wrote. "My immense gratitude to engineer, Matt Allen, studio manager, Charles Green, the gentleman who mastered it, Eric Conn, everyone who had a part in this and the incomparable Garth Brooks for allowing me to share this gift."

Brooks will likely perform the song during his upcoming drive-in event, which will be broadcast at 300 drive-in theaters across America on June 27. Along with his hits, the 58-year-old will also likely perform at least a few songs from his upcoming album, Fun, which Brooks has been teasing for two years. During a recent episode of his weekly Facebook Live show, Inside Studio G, Brooks explained that while the project is ready, he doesn't feel comfortable releasing it during a global pandemic. "We've had this discussion," he said when a fan named Jack asked about a potential release date.

"I don’t want to be the guy that tries to do something in the midst where everybody is hurting," Brooks explained. "The album’s ready to go. It’s just how do you get out and promote and be happy and jolly while everybody’s out there fighting for their lives not only physically, but fighting for their lives financially." Seven songs from Fun have been released and are streaming on Amazon Music, the only place that Brooks' entire catalog, which includes all 16 of his studio albums, is currently streaming.