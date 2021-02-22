Florida Georgia Line's 'May We All' Musical Plans Summer 2022 Nashville Residency

✖

Florida Georgia Line's upcoming musical May We All has been given a Nashville residency planned for Summer 2022, which will kick off a national tour scheduled to run through 2023. The musical will receive its world premiere in June 2022 as a part of Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Broadway at TPAC series in Nashville, Tennessee, and the residency will jumpstart the 2022/23 national tour.

May We All is described as "a story of disappearing small-town America as seen through the hopeful eyes of its youth. Jenna Coates, a fledgling country singer, reluctantly comes home after a rough start in Nashville, TN, ultimately to discover that her roots may take her a lot further than her dreams." The stage show was scheduled to have held a developmental production in November 2020 at Playhouse on the Square in Memphis, TN, but that production has been delayed until later in 2021 due to the pandemic. Information on season tickets for Broadway at TPAC season will be shared at a later date with single ticket sales to follow.

"TPAC is looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the theater again, and we can’t wait to share all the new and uplifting arts experiences we have in store for you next year," Jennifer Turner, TPAC President and CEO, said in a statement. "We’re delighted to host the world premiere engagement of ‘MAY WE ALL’ in the summer of 2022. It’s the perfect opportunity for fans of musical theater and fans of Country music to unite here in Music City for this special presentation before the launch of a national tour."

"We’re so excited for ‘MAY WE ALL’ to be in residence in Nashville next summer," added Lively McCabe Entertainment Executive Producer Michael Barra. "Music City followed by a coast-to-coast tour has been our goal for this show since day one, and the overwhelming response from Country music fans has granted us the opportunity to achieve this milestone. We’re so grateful to Jennifer Turner and her first-rate team at TPAC for their support and partnership on this production."

May We All features two new songs from Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley as well as music by Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, The Chicks, Johnny Cash, Kacey Musgraves, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Kenny Chesney and more. In addition to the stage production, May We All, which takes its name from Florida Georgia Line's 2016 duet with McGraw, is also being developed into a movie. The film adaptation will be helmed by director Andy Fickman.