Country Musician Weds Former News Anchor in Tennessee Farm Wedding

Congratulations are in order for Jason Albers! The Flatland Cavalry drummer is a newly married man after he and fiancée Elizabeth Pace tied the knot at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee earlier this month. The couple said "I do" on July 23 after six years of dating, with their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright officiating the ceremony.

For her big walk down the aisle, Pace, a former broadcast journalist at KLBK News, donned dress from Suzanne Neville London at Marie Gabriel Couture Bridal. She accessorized the look with a traditional "something old," which held particular important. The bride revealed to PEOPLE that she wore a pearl bracelet that her grandmother, mother and sister all wore on their wedding days. Albers, meanwhile, wore a black tux.

The couple exchanged vows in front of a crowd of guests that included friends and family that flew in from Texas, where Albers' family lives, and Indiana, where Pace is from. Although the couple didn't write their own vows, they did write each other letters that they shared just prior to the ceremony. Pace told PEOPLE of the letters, "we did write letters to each other that we read separately right before the ceremony. I think this gave us a chance to be truly vulnerable, and it felt more intimate."

After exchanging a pair of wedding rings that they bought at Koerber's Fine Jewelry – Albers revealing the shop is "where her dad bought her mom's wedding ring, her brother-in-law bought her sister's wedding ring and her brother bought her sister-in-law's wedding ring" – the couple joined their wedding guests for a reception with a feast that included barbecue chicken and potatoes and donuts from Nashville's Five Daughters Bakery. After the crowd cleared for the night, the newlyweds shared a special moment as they shared a dance in private to "I Just Called to Say I Love You" by Stevie Wonder, a song that Pace revealed has been "been special to" them ever since her husband first sent it to her early on in their relationship.

The late July nuptials came six years after Albers and Pace first met at a local bar in Lubbock, Texas, in 2016, where Albers played with his band. After a show, Pace shared that Albers "found me after the show, and the rest is history." Now a married couple, Albers and Pace are celebrating with a honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with Pace sharing, "I am truly excited to start our life together."