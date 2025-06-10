Country Artist Returns to Stage for First Time Since Husband’s Death

Lorrie Morgan is channeling her grief into her music.

Less than a week after her husband Randy White died following a battle with cancer, the country music star returned to the stage for three separate shows over the weekend.

Morgan began the string of performances on Friday when she joined her son Jesse Keith Whitley at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, where she belted out tunes like “Good as I Was to You” and “A Picture of Me (Without You.).” Then on Saturday, the singer delivered two more shows when she performed at the 2025 CMA Fest and later at the Opry 100 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, where she performed her new single, “Me and Tequila.”

The trio of performances came after Morgan took a step back from touring in April when her husband, whom she married in September 2010, was hospitalized amid his battle with mouth cancer. The “Except for Monday” and “What Part of No” singer had originally announced White’s diagnosis in April of last year. She shared the heartbreaking news on Sunday, June 1 that White died at the age of 72.

“Randy has been my partner, my champion and my rock for 17 years,” she shared on Instagram. “Our big, wonderful family and I are devastated at the loss of this truly kind and incredible man. I was blessed by his love. Ran-Ran, I will love and miss you forever.”

Morgan’s son Jesse, whom she shared with her late husband Keith Whitley, who died in 1989 from alcohol poisoning, also paid tribute to White, remembering him as a “great man” who “has been here and loved my mom , and also me & my sister as we were his own… He has shown unconditional love to my mother and been the most gentle soul to ever grace this entire family.”

“As we say our goodbyes , I reminisce of all the good times we have had & the battles he has helped overcome,” he continued. “I can’t tell you the amount of love that has poured in from fans, family and friends. We will miss you always and forever and our hearts are shattered in losing you. But you have fought one helluva fight RanMan! Rest easy say hello to everyone and love on Weezy.”

As Morgan returned to the stage over the weekend, she offered a message of thanks to her fans, sharing on social media, “I’m so grateful to these wonderful friends and fans for their love & support…and for singing along!”