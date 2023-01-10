Country Artist Marries Fellow Musician in Nashville

Love is in the air for two country crooners. PEOPLE reported that country artist Jennifer Hart married musician Rob Ricotta. While speaking with the publication, the pair opened up about their nuptials, which took place at the Loveless Barn in Nashville, Tennessee.

Hart and Ricotta decided to tie the knot on New Year's Day. As Hart explained, she hasn't always been a fan of the holiday like her longtime partner. But, after getting hitched on the date, it obviously means so much more to her now. She said, "Rob loves celebrating New Year's, so I thought getting married on January 1st would give me a reason to love and celebrate it." Hart added that it was definitely an "epic way to start off the year."

Hart made sure that she paid tribute to her loved ones on her special day, as she noted that several pieces of jewelry that she wore were owned by her family members. "My something old was my great grandmother's pearl ring, while my something new was pearl drop earrings my 104-year-old grandma bought me for the wedding," the country singer said. "I also borrowed my sister's bracelet gifted to her from our grandpa and my something blue was a turquoise heart-shaped pendant attached to my bouquet, gifted to me by my new mother-in-law."

Ricotta's father, Reverend Robert Ricotta Sr., presided over the ceremony. The Ricotta family name was also on display when it came to the dinner that was held after the couple exchanged vows. Hart joked about the dinner, which was catered by Loveless Events and featured bruschetta and jerk chicken hors d'oeuvres, "We had to incorporate ricotta somewhere. So, our wedding cake was an Italian cannoli cake with ricotta cheese filling, and part of our party favors included a homemade ricotta cake truffle."

Now that Hart and Ricotta have taken their trip down the aisle, they will jet off on their honeymoon, which will take place in Tulum, Mexico, and Disney World. Hart added, "I just can't wait to do life together. The fun, the mundane, the good, the bad. Having him alongside me for all of it." Her new husband also said, "I'm truly looking forward to the day-to-day of looking after one another and yet still chasing our dreams in tandem."