Carrie Underwood's 'First Day of Summer' Bikini: Where to Buy It

Carrie Underwood once again won the weekend, this time with her latest bikini photo to mark the official first day of summer on Saturday. The "Southside" singer was seen wearing a black and white striped outfit as part of her own CALIA line.

The image, which had more than 398,500 likes as of Monday night, garnered many complements from her followers, with the majority of them wanting to find out where and how they can buy the swimsuit. For $80, the look can be bought on her CALIA by Carrie Underwood website. The women's long line swimsuit top runs for $45, although it's currently on sale at $33.75 as of this writing, while the women's high rise swim bottoms ring in at normally at $35 but are now on sale at $26.25. The comment section saw some who already purchased the get-up, including one user who wrote that, "My daughter and I just got this bathing suit today! I'm loving the fact that she wants to twin with me." Another shared that she just went out and ordered the suit, writing, "[Oh my god] I just bought this suit. I know I won't look like her her wearing it, but I love it!"

The American Idol winner, who also put out a heartfelt Father's Day post on Instagram, has found tremendous success in her clothing line. She began the company to make it easier for her and other women to "work in working out -- no matter what." Her company strives to design each piece so that fashion is never sacrificed when it comes to functionality of a piece. In an interview with Parade, Underwood, who also serves as the lead designer, said the goal of her clothing line is to make things that are "super versatile and going with the flow."

Outside of her business life, Underwood has been keeping busy amid life in quarantine with her husband Mike Fisher and two sons. While appearing on The Talk as part of a special four-episode series called Mike and Carrie: God & Country, Underwood discussed her oldest son, Isaiah, has graciously welcomed faith into his life, sharing a story of how everyone has to be at the dinner table sitting before giving a prayer. She credits that to having an open dialogue with her son and God and that it's become a "normal part" of their lives.