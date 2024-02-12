Beyoncé Announces 'Renaissance: Act II' — Watch the Teaser

Beyoncé is going country. 19 months after the release of her critically acclaimed full-length seventh studio album Renaissance was released, the multi-hyphenate took to Instagram as the 2024 Super Bowl was underway to announce the release of the second act of the three-part series. The first act was a tribute to the underground ballroom scene, featuring 18 dance, disco, and house tracks. The album produced four singles: "Break My Soul," "Cuff It," "America Has a Problem," and "Virgo's Groove." Rolling Stone and The L.A. Times lauded the album as the best of the year. Conceptualized during the COVID-19 quarantine, Renaissance earned nine nominations at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards (including the coveted Album of the Year) and won four awards, including Best Dance/Electronic Album, making the Houston-born beauty the most awarded artist in the Grammy Awards history. The second act will mark her official segway into country music.

In the official video announcement, she drives down a dirt road in Texas, as men gather in the desert, with country music playing in the background. A billboard of the singer appears that reads: "Texas, Hold Em'," as a track with her singing the lyrics begins. The album will be released on March 29.

Renaissance: Act I also birthed a successful world tour. Her eldest child, Blue Ivy, was featured as a dancer. Coinciding with the platinum silver costume and horse she sat upon on the album cover, concert attendees were encouraged to wear replicas of the color and style to the shows. She performed a total of 56 shows, and earned more than $579 million.

While Act II is her first country album, it's not her first stab at the genre. Her song "Daddy Lessons" from her album Lemonade featured country elements.