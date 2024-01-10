Ashley Judd Opens up About 'Trauma and Grief' 2 Years After Mom Naomi's Death

Ashley Judd recently opened up about navigating "trauma and grief," two years after the death of her mother, Naomi. The actress sat down with CNN anchor Anderson Cooper for his All There Is podcast, and spoke about her experiences with loss, starting as far back as her childhood. "I've had several journeys with grief and each has been distinct, unique and also universal," she shared. "So my grief journey started as a child because I played the role of the lost child in my family system growing up. And so when I came into recovery in 2006, what they said is that I had unresolved childhood grief, that child grief is such a deep, hollow ache."

"When I started to cry, it felt like it was those bottomless tears to which there was no end," Ashley continued. "And I wondered if I could die from crying. But I realized it's the not crying that will kill me. It's the not crying that will kill me." She added, "I still find it very hard to allow myself to cry, but I feel like there is a well of tears even now, as I'm speaking to you just beneath the surface, that could very easily explode." Ashley later said, "It comes in these waves and it has so many different characteristics. You know, one of the things that I want to offer is that I have learned how to hold my own hand and my crying, and there is a place where trauma and grief and transcendence meet, and I call it the braid."

Naomi Judd performed in a country music duo with her eldest daughter, Wynonna, for many years, and is one of the most legendary country singers of all time. Sadly, the beloved icon died by suicide on April 30, 2022. She had long struggled with depression accompanied by anxiety, panic attacks, and suicidal thoughts

Discussing how she remembers her late mother, Ashley recalled, "When I would go to their house, I always went around the side of the house to the back porch, and I never had on shoes. And the side of the house and the backer walls, um, floor to ceiling glass. And she would be on her sofa where she stayed because of the depression. But when she saw me, she would get up. Invariably, she got up no matter how sick she was. And she would light up. And she would come to the back door and open it, and she would exclaim, there's my darling, there's my girl, there's my baby!" She added, "And that's how I see my mom."