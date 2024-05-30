Alan Jackson Announces Farewell Tour

Alan Jackson's 'Last Call: One More for the Road 2024/2025 Tour' will be his final trek around the U.S.

Alan Jackson is headed out on one last big drive. The iconic country music star has announced that his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour — which Jackson began in 2022 but had to pause due to health issues — will be a farewell trek.

"Fans know when they come to my shows, they're going to hear the songs that made me who I am – the ones they love," Jackson said, as reported by Taste of Country. "I've been touring for over 30 years – my daughters are all grown, we have one grandchild and one on the way... and I'm enjoying spending more time at home." He continued: "But my fans always show up to have a good time, and I'm going to give them the best show I can for this Last Call."

Below are the current 2024/'25 concert dates for Alan Jackson's Last Call: One More for the Road Tour:

2024

Aug. 2 – Boston, Mass @ TD Garden

Aug. 24 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Sept. 28 – Fayetteville, Ark. @ Bud Walton Arena

Oct. 26 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Arena

Nov. 16 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center



2025

Jan. 18 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

Feb. 15 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

March 7 – Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

April 26 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

May 17 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum

Jackson may announce more shows, at a later date, but this is currently unclear.

Back in 2021, Jackson revealed that he's been living with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which is defined by the Mayo Clinic as "a group of inherited disorders that cause nerve damage. This damage is mostly in the arms and legs (peripheral nerves). Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease is also called hereditary motor and sensory neuropathy." The inherited disease is not fatal — and does not decrease life expectancy — but it is currently incurable.

"There's no cure for it, but it's been affecting me for years. And it's getting more and more obvious," Jackson told Today at the time, also revealing that his grandmother, father, and one of his sisters all lived with the disorder. "And I know I'm stumbling around onstage. And now I'm having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable."

Ultimately, complications related to the disease caused Jackson to have to halt the Last Call: One More for the Road Tour in 2022.