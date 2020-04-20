Jason Aldean and His Kids Are ‘Irish Triplets’ in Adorable New Photo

It's no secret that Jason Aldean's two younger kids, 2-year-old son Memphis and 1-year-old daughter Navy, look just like their dad, and the singer showed off the resemblance again in his latest Instagram post. On Friday, Aldean posted a snap of himself and his two little ones, all three Aldeans dressed in light-colored shirts while Memphis and his dad wore baseball caps while Navy's hair was in two tiny pigtails.

The three Aldeans also showed off their matching blue eyes in the sunlight, and Aldean captioned the photo "Irish Triplets" along with a four-leaf clover emoji. Aldean shares Memphis and Navy with his wife, Brittany Aldean, and the family is currently quarantining at their beach home in Florida. On April 11, Brittany gave fans a look at how the Aldeans start their days, posting a photo of herself and her husband both pushing a stroller — Memphis and Navy were riding in the one their dad was helming while Brittany's held the family's dog Mia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Apr 16, 2020 at 2:46pm PDT

"Every morning we walk 2-3 miles to start the day... now Mia joins us," Brittany's caption read. "We visit the turtles, go over bridges, look at houses, wave to people (from a distance, obvs) ... and pretend for a little bit that life is still normal."

Along with spending time by the beach, the family has also been doing plenty of cooking — Brittany documents the group's nightly dinners on her Instagram Story and recently shared a video of herself and her son, which she dubbed "Cooking with Memphis and Mommy," making an "Oreo dirt cake." In a recipe that you've probably seen multiple times but never fails to be tasty, Brittany and Memphis combined pudding and crushed Oreos, a process Memphis was less than pleased with, before putting the mixture in glasses and topping it with gummy worms.