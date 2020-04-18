Country One-Hit Wonders: Where Are They Now?

Josh Gracin: Then (Photo: Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic/Getty Images) In 2004, the same year he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Marines, the Season 2 American Idol alum scored a gold-selling single with “Nothin’ to Lose.”

Josh Gracin: Now (Photo: Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic/Getty Images) Though Gracin, seen here in 2018, hasn’t released a full-length album since 2011, the 38-year-old is still recording, touring and smiling.

Chely Wright: Then (Photo: Sherry Rayn Barnett /Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) In 1999, Wright put out notice she’d arrived with the hit “Single White Female,” and its same-titled, gold-selling album.

Chely Wright: Now (Photo: Michael Schwartz/Getty Images) Wright, 48, and seen here in 2017, told CBS This Morning she experienced a “rejection of silence” after she became the first major country artist to come out as gay. Despite this, she continues to record and tour.

Hal Ketchum: Then (Photo: Beth Gwinn/Redferns/Getty Images) This singer-songwriter scored gold with his 1991 major-label debut album, Past the Point of Rescue.

Hal Ketchum: Now (Photo: Gary Miller/Getty Images for SiriusXM) In April 2019, Ketchum's official website and Facebook account announced that the performer was battling "Alzheimer's/Dementia." Ketchum. seen here in 2014, had spent decades recording and touring, despite a multiple sclerosis diagnosis in the 1990s.

Marie Osmond: Then (Photo: David Redfern, Getty) The little-bit-country Osmond was just 14 when she released her gold-selling 1973 country single, “Paper Roses.”

Marie Osmond: Now (Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images) Now 59, and a popular pitchwoman, Osmond went on to score gold-selling successes with her brother, Donny Osmond, with whom she currently shares a Las Vegas showroom residency. But she’s never again had a certified hit as a solo (or country) artist.

Jo Dee Messina: Then (Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA) Though this twangy vet has several best-selling albums, Messina has struck gold with only one single, "I’m Alright," certified along with its companion cut (back when singles physically had two sides), "Bye, Bye."

Jo Dee Messina: Now (Photo: Jason Kempin, Getty) Messina is seen here in 2016, a year before she announced she’d been diagnosed with an unspecified cancer. In 2018, the singer told People she was “leaning on God” during her health battle. The 48-year-old continues to tour.

Julie Roberts: Then (Photo: Debra L Rothenberg, Getty) Roberts was 25 when she scored a gold album for her 2004 self-titled debut, best known for the hit, “Break Down Here.”

Julie Roberts: Now (Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) Roberts’ major-label career stalled, and in 2013, she didn’t get past the blind-auditions round on The Voice. Later in 2013, however, Roberts returned to the country charts with an indie album, Good Wine & Bad Decisions. Roberts is seen here in 2018, the same year she published a memoir.

John Michael Montgomery: Then (Photo: Paul Natkin, Getty) This Country Music Association Awards’ New Artist of the Year winner for 1994 (back when the category was called the Horizon Award), Montogomery has several certified hit albums, but just one certified hit single: the gold-selling “I Swear” (later a platinum hit for the boy band All-4-One).

John Michael Montgomery: Now (Photo: Beth Gwinn/Getty Images) Now 54, the Kentucky musician, seen here in 2016, hit a bad stretch in the mid-2000s marked by health troubles, an arrest for driving under the influence and rehab. These days, he’s back on the road.

Billy Ray Cyrus: Then (Photo: Paul Natkin, Getty) In 1992, Cyrus was a beefy 30-year-old with the king of all mullets -- and the line-dance favorite turned pop sensation, “Achy Breaky Heart.”

Billy Ray Cyrus: Now (Photo: Getty images / Michael Kovac) Seen performing in Nashville in 2018, Cyrus, 57, has grown out the hair, and grown into a multi-hyphenate star: actor, producer, performer, father of Miley Cyrus, remix partner of Lil Nas X ("Old Town Road"). He’s had multiple certified hit albums, but just the one platinum-selling smash.

The Wreckers: Then (Photo: Scott Gries/Getty Images) In the mid-2000s, Grammy-winner and former teen pop star Michelle Branch formed a duo with Jessica Harp, and the group produced the kind of pop-folk country that was compatible with One Tree Hill. The Wreckers’ “Leave the Pieces” was the pair’s lone gold single, from their lone studio album, the gold-selling Stand Still, Look Pretty.

The Wreckers: Now (Photo: Tony R. Phipps, Getty) The duo broke up in 2007. Branch is seen here in 2017, the same year she released her fourth studio album -- and reunited on stage with Harp, who herself has gone on to put out two solo albums.

Jessica Andrews: Then (Photo: Rusty Russell, Getty) In 2001’s “Who I Am,” from the same-titled gold album, the teen-country sensation sang of how life will go on just fine “if [she] never win[s] a Grammy.”

Jessica Andrews: Now (Photo: Jemal Countess, Getty) Though Andrews hasn’t won a Grammy, life has gone on just fine. On her Instagram page, she celebrates her family with husband Marcel, the country singer-songwriter.

Cyndi Thomson: Then (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) The Georgia-born singer-songwriter was booked on the Tonight Show and more in 2001 when her debut single, “What I Really Meant to Say,” powered her debut album, My World, to gold-selling success.

Cyndi Thomson: Now (Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images) In 2002, Thomson announced she was wary of what it would take to launch a second album, and was instead “walk[ing] away from being a recording artist” To date, Thomson, seen here at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2016, has not issued a full-length follow-up, though she’s released a handful of songs.

James Otto: Then (Photo: Angela Weiss, Getty) This tunesmith had a career breakthrough with 2007’s gold-selling “Just Got Started Lovin’ You.”

James Otto: Now (Photo: Mindy Small, Getty) Seen in Nashville in 2018. Otto hasn’t released a studio album since 2010, but he still records and plays shows.

Lee Greenwood: Then (Photo: Paul Natkin/Getty Images) In 1985, Greenwood had a flag-waving, crossover smash with “God Bless the U.S.A.,” his lone certified hit single, amid a handful of gold- and platinum-selling albums.

Lee Greenwood: Now (Photo: Patrick McMullan/Getty Images) Seen in 2019, Greenwood, 76, is booked to perform on Inspiration Cruises & Tours’ “Red White & Blue 2020 Caribbean Cruise.”

Jamey Johnson: Then (Photo: Rick Kern, Getty) To date, the Alabama-born country artist notched his lone gold-selling single for 2008’s “In Color,” co-written with fellow one-hit wonder James Otto.

Jamey Johnson: Now (Photo: Peter Kramer, Getty) The road-worthy Johnson, now 43, and with two certified hit albums on his ledger (including 2010’s The Guitar Song) is seen on stage at Willie Nelson's annual Fourth of July BBQ in 2019.

Lynn Anderson: Then (Photo: GAB Archive/Redferns/Getty Images) This North Dakota native was a 33-year-old music vet when she enjoyed Grammy-winning success and a pop-crossover smash with “Rose Garden.”

Lynn Anderson: Now (Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images) Anderson went on to wrack up arrests (related to driving under the influence, battery on a police officer, and shoplifting a Harry Potter DVD), but not another gold-selling single. Seen here in 2013, the singer died of a heart attack in 2015. She was 67.



Rick Trevino: Then (Photo: Paul Natkin, Getty) This Texan broke through to gold with his 1994 self-titled album.

Rick Trevino: Now (Photo: Sasha Haagensen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Trevino, seen here in 2017, went on to win a Grammy with the all-star group Los Super Seven. While he hasn’t released a major-label studio album in more than 15 years, he’s a road regular.

Bob Carlisle: Then (Photo: Provident Label Group/Warner Chappell via YouTube) The contemporary Christian singer-songwriter scored the spotlight with his platinum-selling album, Shades of Grace, subsequently retitled Butterfly Kisses, after its same-titled, Grammy-winning country smash -- a song that became a father-daughter wedding-dance staple (and also produced a gold record for another one-hit wonder country act, the Raybon Brothers).

Bob Carlisle: Now (Photo: Diadem Records via YouTube) Carlisle, who last released a studio album in 2000, wrote on Facebook in 2018 that he was “coming out of self-imposed exile and doing [a] tour with old friends.”

Johnny Lee: Then (Photo: GAB Archive/Redferns/Getty Images) In 1980, there were few things bigger in music than the Urban Cowboy soundtrack -- and its stand-out, gold-selling single, Lee’s “Lookin’ for Love.”

Johnny Lee: Now (Photo: Beth Gwinn/Getty Images) Seen here in 2018 in Nashville, Lee is on the road with his old Urban Cowboy compatriot, Mickey Gilley (“Stand By Me”).

Ricochet: Then (Photo: Ron Galella, Getty) The band, with lead singer Heath Wright (pictured second from left), picked up a lot of hardware for its 1996 debut album, including a platinum-certified record.