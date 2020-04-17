Little Big Town was one of the featured performers on The Disney Family Singalong special on Thursday night, and the country quartet enlisted some extra-special guests for their take on "A Spoonful of Sugar" from Mary Poppins. The performance opened with group member Kimberly Schlapman in her kitchen surrounded by pink baking supplies and reciting Mary Poppins' famous line, "In every job that must be done / There is an element of fun / You find the fun and snap! / The job's a game."

Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook, who are married, were the next members to appear, standing in their own modern-style kitchen as they mixed batter in a bowl. Phillip Sweet, whose kitchen is done in rich mahogany, was baking cookies, several different types of sugar set out in jars on the counter. The second chorus of the song belonged entirely to the quartet's kids — Schlapman's daughters Daisy and Dolly replaced their mom in the kitchen, Fairchild and Westbrook's 10-year-old son Elijah took over the stirring and Sweet's daughter Penelopi Jane helped her dad spoon out cookie dough. To finish out the song, the kids were again joined by their parents, and all three families worked together to finish baking their sweet treats, Schlapman's girls happily digging in as her husband Stephen made an appearance.

The Disney special was hosted by Ryan Seacrest and also featured Thomas Rhett and his daughters, as well as Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, the cast of High School Musical and more singing Disney classics from their own homes. Along with Little Big Town's Mary Poppins classic, other selected songs included numbers from Disney films like Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Hercules, Toy Story, Moana and Frozen. "If there's something that we've all learned in the past few weeks, it's to cherish every moment and the importance of connection, whether through laughter, stories or music," Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "We hope that we can help create some new unforgettable moments in everyone's home in a way that only the magic of Disney can."