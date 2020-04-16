Runaway June's Jennifer Wayne Reveals She Contracted COVID-19, Says Disease 'Rocked Me'

✖

Runaway June member Jennifer Wayne revealed on Wednesday, April 15 that she had contracted and recovered from COVID-19, sharing the news in an Instagram post. Wayne shared selfie in which she was holding a sign that read, "3 Things I'm Grateful For." Her first item was "My parents did not get the virus," the second read, "My body, which I so harshly judged in the past, fought it off and kept me healthy," and the third statement shared, "I have incredible family and friend support. I am a lucky girl."

In her caption, Wayne explained that she had been "struggling" with whether or not to share her diagnosis, writing that the illness "kind of rocked me." She ultimately decided to come forward because she has "had so many people reach out and say they have/had the virus and what did I do, what were my symptoms etc." She went on to share that she did contract COVID-19 — "I’m assuming from the grocery store, it’s the only place I’ve been?!" — and received advice from doctors, friends and family that "helped me kick this things a—."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jenniferwayne on Apr 15, 2020 at 8:02am PDT

"Everyone is different, and each body’s immune system fights it off in a different way, so I am definitely not saying I have any answers... just wanted to share what I did in case it helps," the singer continued. "I loaded up on Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, B complex; chaga mushrooms and ZINC! Lots of Zinc. I also drank more water and Gatorade then I ever have in my life. I wanted to flush that thing out of my system. Those vitamins and staying hydrated and rest were a lifesaver for me. I’ve read lots of articles about what to do as far as self isolation etc... but not so many on what to do to combat it because there is so much unknown. But that seemed to really help me and I really felt I needed to share."

Wayne concluded by writing, "Next up, donating my blood and plasma to help others. Sorry for the long post, and sending LOTS of love to all of you and hope you are staying healthy and safe!" The 38-year-old is one of several country artists who have publicly shared their diagnosis, including Kalie Shorr, Sturgill Simpson and Asleep at the Wheel's Ray Benson. Joe Diffie and John Prine have both died due to complications from the disease.