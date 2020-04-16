Lauren Alaina Reveals She Broke Her Toes at Home During Quarantine

Lauren Alaina revealed on Wednesday that she broke two of her toes during quarantine, sharing the news with a video of herself riding a scooter around her kitchen while wearing a pizza onesie and a boot on her right foot. The short clip was set to Brooks & Dunn's hit "Boot Scootin' Boogie," and Alaina used her trademark puns to explain the situation to fans in her caption.

"Taking the boot scoot to a whole new level," she wrote. "I Brooks & Dunn went and broke two of my toes. I present to you, 'Boot Scootin’ Boogie' feet. Lauren Alaina." The 25-year-old told PEOPLE that she had broken her toes after taking out the trash one night in the rain. "I cooked and had some stuff go bad in my refrigerator, so I took the trash out," she explained. "It was raining and I had on these rubber slides. When I came back into the house and stepped on my hardwood, my feet flew out from underneath me."

Alaina said that as she was heading inside, she grabbed onto a light she had accidentally left on her porch in the rain. "I didn’t want it to get messed up," she recalled. "When I fell, I saved the light and my foot hit the brass leg of my couch. I protected the light and broke my own toes!" She noticed that her middle and fourth toes were bleeding, and "My middle toe was literally down, just hanging." So she made herself a makeshift splint out of a box of Flight by Yuengling beer and went to the hospital with her manager, wearing a mask to protect herself from the coronavirus.

"That was scary," Alaina admitted of going to the hospital during the pandemic. "It’s not like there’s ever a good time to break something. But at least I’m home and everyone’s having to stay home. I’ve got a scooter and I’m scooting around my house. I’m getting pretty good at it now." The "Getting Good" singer's doctor says her middle toe should be healed in 12 weeks while her fourth toe will heal in half that time.

"Everyone was saying, 'Oh, I’m so sorry, I’m praying for you,'" Alaina reflected. "And while I appreciate that, there are people that are actually really sick in the world right now. I was trying to make light of my situation. It sucks but it’s not nearly as bad as what a lot of people are going through."