Russell Dickerson and Wife Kailey Expecting First Child

Russell Dickerson is going to be a dad! The country singer and his wife, Kailey, announced on Wednesday, April 15 that they are expecting their first child, sharing the happy news on social media. "THE DAD SHOES ARE OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL! WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!" Dickerson captioned a photo of himself and Kailey sitting together in a woven chair, the "Yours" singer's hands on his wife's stomach.

Kailey added on her own Instagram page that the baby will arrive in the fall. "There are no adequate words to say how thankful and thrilled we are to be parents!!" she wrote. "No surprise, @russelled is already the cutest dad in the history of dads! We’re so excited to finally share and I’m thankful I don’t have to hide under hoodies or drink fake wine to keep the secret! We’re in full nest-mode here at the house and I can’t wait to fill you in on all of it."

"I've been rocking the dad shoes for a while now. NOW they’re official!" Dickerson joked to PEOPLE. "It just got to the point where we’re like, 'Well, if it happens, it happens. It’ll happen when it does.' It's all God’s timing on that part. So yeah, I was completely surprised."

Dickerson and Kailey met in college and married in 2013. Kailey has been by her husband's side throughout his career and has directed several of his music videos including the clips for his debut single, "Yours," and his most recent single, "Love You Like I Used To." Kailey told her husband she was pregnant on New Year's Day after nine months of trying, telling Dickerson that she had one more present to give him. "She put a stocking up on the mantel and I opened it," he recalled, sharing that Kailey gifted him "little navy blue slippers with big white letters on them."

While they may be wearing blue in their announcement photos, the couple does not yet know the sex of their baby and are planning on waiting to decorate their nursery until they find out. They also want to pick a name before they find out whether they'll be welcoming a boy or a girl. "My family has the tradition of the initials R.E.D.; mine's Russell Edward Dickerson and my dad is Richard Edward Dickerson," Dickerson explained. "I want to keep that tradition going, if it's a boy, of our 'Edward Dickerson' name."