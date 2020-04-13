Reba McEntire Celebrates Easter With Childhood Throwback Photo

Like many of us, Reba McEntire spent Easter a bit differently this year due to the coronavirus, but that didn't stop the country icon from celebrating the day on social media. On Sunday, McEntire used Instagram to share a photo from her childhood, posting a picture of a black-and-white snap of herself and two of her three siblings standing outside next to a wall in their holiday best, the girls in dresses and McEntire's brother Pake in a shirt, pants and a tiny cowboy hat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reba (@reba) on Apr 12, 2020 at 3:26pm PDT

"Being Easter Sunday, I have been looking for this picture all day," McEntire shared in her caption. "Susie told me where it was. Thank you Susie. Mama had gotten Pake, me and Alice ready for Easter Sunday. #greatmemories #imissourmama #sograteful #pakemcentire #aliceforan #susiemcentireeaton." She also shared another throwback photo, much more recent than the first, posting a photo of herself wearing a blue sweater set and sitting among flower arrangements, a basket of flowers in her lap and an Easter egg in her hand. "Wishing you and your family a wonderful Easter weekend, even if it may look a little different than we’re used to!" she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reba (@reba) on Apr 11, 2020 at 10:27am PDT

McEntire and her siblings lost their mom, Jacqueline Smith, last month, and McEntire has been remembering Smith on social media in the weeks since her death. "Happiness is getting a morning text from Pake saying, 'This could have been the last fish Mama caught,'" the singer captioned an April 5 photo of Smith standing by a lake with a fish in her hand. "#loveourmama #fishinginheaven."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reba (@reba) on Apr 5, 2020 at 9:07am PDT

McEntire originally announced her mom's death on March 14. "Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today," she wrote at the time. "She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go. The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him. She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends.

"Down here, Alice, Pake, Susie and I, grandkids and great grandkids all got to visit with her either in person or over the phone," she continued. "She left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us. We are very thankful for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, the care-givers with their huge hearts, and the time God gave us with Mama."