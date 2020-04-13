Miranda Lambert Fans Speak out After She Shares Photos With 'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic

Some Lost Fans Among the rapid reactions but Lambert had a chance to add context to the story, some of her followers expressed their frustration with her seemingly hanging around guys like Joe Exotic after all that was documented in the Netflix series. It appears that her initial photos were quick to set off more than a few of her most loyal fans. I’ve been a fan of yours for 10+ years, but he killed innocent and healthy tigers... 😭 — Paige🌙 (@PaigeHeartsU) April 13, 2020

"Very Disappointed" Along those same lines, others made known their disappointment in Lambert being with some of the stars of Tiger King. One user was thrown off after knowing all Lambert had and continues to do in her support of animals, "Surprised that you would post this considering you love of animals???? Odd!" That's not a pic I would be proud of let alone post on social media. Very disappointed. — Sherry Hanna (@sherryhanna53) April 13, 2020

"This Makes Me Sick" On the extreme end, followers of Lambert didn't appreciate her sharing any sort of moment with a man who now sits in jail. One user questioned her, "Exactly where I would have guessed you would have gone. That man killed innocent cats and you’re proud of this pic?" Why would you support what he did to all those animals.. this makes me sick.. — Amber Whitt (@Floridawomen33) April 13, 2020

"Huge Flex" On a completely different note, a few of her followers didn't any offense to the post, but instead expressed their envy. After all, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness has been a stunning success for Netflix and a hot topic conversation among its viewers. As a result, some of Lambert's followers were jealous to see her get to meet Exotic. Omg this is such a huge flex Miranda 😂😭💜 — Grace G (@GraceG57877525) April 13, 2020