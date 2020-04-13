Brett Young Scores Sixth Consecutive No. 1 With 'Catch'

Brett Young is on a roll, earning his sixth consecutive No. 1 with his latest single, "Catch." The song took the top spot this week on both the Mediabase/Country Airplay and Billboard Country charts and has been certified Gold by the RIAA in the United States and Canada.

"I can’t believe we are celebrating another No. 1 with 'Catch,'" Young said in a statement. "I'm overwhelmed by the continued support I’ve received from my fans and country radio. These always feel good, but in our current situation this one feels extra special to celebrate with my family. Thank y’all SO MUCH!"

Young's most recent No. 1 was "Here Tonight," the first single from his sophomore album, Ticket to L.A., which was released in December 2018. The 39-year-old was supporting the album with his The Chapters Tour, which began in January. Over the weekend, the California native announced that all April and May dates on the trek will be postponed due to the coronavirus, a decision that has also been made by artists around the world due to the pandemic. Young's tour was scheduled through May 9.

"I am so incredibly bummed out to have to announce the rescheduling of all April and May shows of The Chapters Tour," Young wrote in a statement on social media. "As much as we wanna see you, we want to keep everyone as safe as possible right now. We're working on the new dates as we speak and we'll let you know as soon as they are confirmed. I miss y'all more than you know. Thank you so much for your understanding during this crazy time and we'll see you all soon. Much love."

Amid the pandemic, Young is at home with his wife, Taylor, and their daughter, Presley. In March, Young shared on the Big D and Bubba podcast that he was self-quarantining in his tour bus after returning from Europe in an effort to prevent any possible transmission of the disease to his family. "I might be on the over cautious side of things for most people, but I’m hiding out on the bus just trying to make sure I didn’t bring anything back from Europe to my family," he said. "So me and the pup are hiding out."

Before arriving back in the States, Young had been in Amsterdam, Berlin, the UK, Stockholm, and Oslo, and he shared that he planned on staying on his bus for two weeks to be on the safe side.