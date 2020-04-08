Tim McGraw may be a country superstar, but he's also an embarrassing dad, as evidenced by this video he shared on social media on Monday, April 7. The clip was a selfie filmed by McGraw and Faith Hill's 21-year-old daughter Maggie, who was sitting on the couch with a camera trained on he face as her parents had a conversation in the background.

"I look 50...I at least look 30," Hill said as Maggie looked skeptical. "She got that booty going on!" McGraw exclaimed, at which point his daughter instantly appeared uncomfortable. "Oh, yeah," Hill replies. "Embarrassing your daughters," McGraw joked in his caption, telling fans to make sure they had their "Sound on" when watching the clip and adding a crying laughing emoji to the message.

Along with Maggie, McGraw and Hill share 22-year-old daughter Gracie and 18-year-old daughter Audrey. McGraw recently took a break from embarrassing his kids to film a performance for ACM Presents: Our Country, which aired on Sunday, April 5 and featured a number of stars performing from their homes. The special aired in place of the ACM Awards, which have been moved to September, McGraw performed his hit "Humble and Kind" along with his band, each member of which appeared virtually. "In this crazy time that we're living in, everybody's in their homes and at different places, so we're going to do this for you in a different way," McGraw said ahead of the performance.

"Humble and Kind," which was written by Lori McKenna and won the Grammy for Best Country Song, has seen a resurgence in recent week as fans seek out uplifting content amid the coronavirus pandemic. Amid the global crisis, the music video for the song received an update, and the new version includes "moments highlighting the humility, kindness, and sacrifice we're seeing around the world," according to McGraw's record label, Big Machine Records. "The good in the world shines through, even in the darkest of times," McGraw captioned a snippet of the new video on Twitter on Monday.

The good in the world shines through, even in the darkest of times #StayHumbleandKind pic.twitter.com/18C2iBaFen — thetimmcgraw (@TheTimMcGraw) April 6, 2020

Photo Credit: Getty / NBC