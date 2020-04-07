Loretta Lynn Calls Quarantined Life 'Damnedest Thing I Ever Seen'

Like the rest of us, Loretta Lynn is currently staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, self-quarantining at her home in rural Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, around 75 miles outside of Nashville. "Yeah, we've been quarantined," she recently told Billboard. "It's the damnedest thing I ever seen."

(Photo: Getty / Erika Goldring)

Lynn is 87, and while her age alone puts her heavily at-risk for complications from the virus, the legendary singer has also dealt with a series of health issues over the years including a stroke and a broken hip. As a result, Lynn's doctors have required her to cancel or postpone all face-to-face appointments for the near future. "I'll be fine," she said. "I think they'll let me out of this anytime, basically whenever the problem is over. Then we'll talk again."

The musician was on the phone with Billboard to discuss her upcoming book, Me & Patsy, which details her friendship with the late Patsy Cline. During the interview, Lynn discussed a different kind of visit, revealing that she often sees her late friend in visions.

"I was singing one day, and I thought, 'Geez, I wish Patsy was here,'" Lynn recalled "I looked up, and there she sat. Every time I've done that, she's been with me. I see her a lot." She added that Cline is often wearing the same outfit, a white blouse and red "stretchy pants," and is always happy to offer her support. "She just looks and smiles like, 'You're doing good, honey,'" Lynn said.

Me & Patsy: Kickin' Up Dust — My Friendship With Patsy Cline will be released on April 7 and was written by Lynn and her daughter Patsy Lynn Russell. The book will explore the friendship between Lynn and Cline as well as the influence of Lynn's husband Oliver "Mooney" Lynn, producer Owen Bradley, former managers The Wilburn Brothers and fellow Grand Ole Opry member Dottie West.

Lynn and Cline became good friends after Cline, then an established star, offered support to Lynn and helped her navigate the country music industry. "She was my big sister," Lynn said of Cline, sharing that the late star offered her advice on topics including clothing, contracts and men in the music business.

"She told me how to walk onstage, you know, and how to hold the mic," Lynn shared. "Low note; put the mic close. Whenever it's going to be a high note, pull the mic away from my mouth, which helped me a lot."

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring