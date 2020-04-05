Dixie Chicks' Natalie Maines Slams Donald Trump's 'Denial, Greed, and Inaction' Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Dixie Chicks singer Natalie Maines shared a remix of the group's new single "Gaslighter," adding in President Donald Trump's own inaccurate quotes about the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday. Maines included the hashtags "liar," "murderer" and "narcissist" in the caption for the post. Maines, who has been a politically outspoken performer for years, was met with praise from longtime fans and anger from those who are not.

"People think it goes away in April with the heat," Trump said in one clip, ahead of the Dixie Chicks harmonizing "denier." Next up is a clip of Trump claiming, "We only have 11 cases and they're all getting better," before the group sings "doing anything to get your a— further." In the last but, Maines included a clip from a Trump press conference in which the president said, "It may get bigger, it may get a little bigger, it may not get bigger at all." "Gaslighter, you liar," the group sings to that.

Since Trump made the comments Maines included in the video, the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has only continued to climb. As of Sunday morning, there are more than 324,000 confirmed cases in the country, more than anywhere in the world, reports Johns Hopkins University. There are more than 9,000 deaths, including over 2,200 in New York City alone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @1nataliemaines on Mar 30, 2020 at 10:02pm PDT

"Gaslighter" is the title track for the Dixie Chicks' first studio album since 2006's Taking The Long Way. The song was released on March 4, with the album following on May 1. The band performed the song on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on March 16, and discussed being "canceled" after Maines' controversial 2003 comments about President George W. Bush and the Iraqi invasion.

"What we said back then — or what I said back then — would not even be a thing today, because it was really mild compared to what people say today," Maines said. "So on the one hand, everyone has this platform where they can say whatever they wanna say, but on the other hand, this platform can move really quickly and ruin people's lives."

Maines' latest Instagram post proves she is not shying away from keeping her opinions out of the spotlight. It earned er praise from some fans who have come to expect that from her.

"Honestly thank you for always speaking the truth. Then, now and forever," one person wrote.

"I've been waiting for this moment since I first saw the name of your album," another added.

"DCX still ain't ready to make nice and I'm here for it!" another wrote.

There were also several critics, including one who wrote, "I'm going to unfollow you and your Psycho sisters...get a freaken life and shut your dumb mouth."

"I only have one sister, so that should save you a second of your time," Maines wrote back. "Why did you follow me in the first place? Carry on."

Another accused her of sowing division, which prompted Maines to respond, "He was told what was going to happen months ago and he was too worried about his money to prepare our country... His denial, greed, and inaction is going to kill hundreds of thousands of people."

Photo credit: Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty Images