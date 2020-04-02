Sam Hunt Reveals Wife Hannah Was Overseas When Coroanvirus Pandemic Began

Sam Hunt and wife Hannah Lee Fowler are currently quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the singer recently revealed that Fowler was actually overseas when the crisis began. "She was out of town for a couple of weeks before all this hit," he told Taste of Country Nights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Mar 12, 2020 at 3:57pm PDT

"She was overseas so luckily she was able to get back in the country before things got crazy," he added. "So we've been using this time to catch up." Amid the pandemic, Hunt is preparing to release his second studio album, Southside, on April 3. He has already shared a number of songs from the project with fans including "Hard to Forget," which samples Webb Pierce's "There Stands the Glass" and may be Fowler's favorite track on the album.

"When I played her that Webb Pierce sample for the first time before I had written anything, she was like, 'You have to write something to this," Hunt shared. "I felt the same way. I was excited about that track, so that might be one of her favorites."

One of the songs on Southside, the previously released "Drinkin' Too Much," is an open letter to Fowler from Hunt during the period in which they were separated before their engagement. Hunt has previously discussed how he traveled to Hawaii seven times to win his now-wife back, a plan he detailed in "Drinkin' Too Much" when he sang, "Hannah Lee I’m on my way to you / nobody can love you like I do / I don’t know what Imma say to you / but I know there ain’t no way we’re through."

The Georgia native and Fowler married in April 2017, and Hunt admitted on Taste of Country Nights that he hasn't yet come up with a plan for their upcoming anniversary.

"No, but I appreciate you reminding me that is coming up quick," he said.

Hunt will support Southside with his Southside Summer Tour 2020, which was originally scheduled to begin on May 28 with openers Kip Moore, Travis Denning and Ernest. Due to the coronavirus, the tour has been pushed back to start on June 11 in Alpharetta, Georgia and will conclude on Oct. 3 in Bristow, Virginia.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin