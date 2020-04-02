Jason Aldean Says Son Memphis Is 'Daddy's Surfer Boy' in New Photo

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany are currently quarantining at the beach with their kids, Memphis and Navy, which means the family is able to enjoy the private beach in front of their home while still staying socially distant. On Wednesday, April 1, Jason used Instagram to share a photo of himself and his son in sand, Jason sitting down as Memphis, wearing alligator-printed pajamas, stood behind him.

"Daddy's surfer boy!" Jason wrote along with several beach-themed emojis.

Memphis' little sister Navy is also soaking up the warm weather, as evidenced by this video Brittany shared of her daughter going to town on a yellow popsicle in the sunshine.

"Who knew this song was about a popsicle," she joked.

Amid their quarantine, Jason and Brittany have been helping those in need. Brittany recently shared a video asking how she could help, and this week, a pharmacy worker in New York State shared that the Aldeans purchased lunch for the staff there. A woman named Patty commented on Brittany's post about how she and her co-workers were "working their tails off" and told WYRK-FM that the mom of two wanted to do something for them.

"[Brittany] messaged me within, like, six hours and said, 'I want to help you,'" Patty said, sharing that she requested "a nice meal, because we don't really get to sit down and eat anything. We're eating on the fly; we're eating candy and chips and stuff like that," and the Aldeans responded by sending Patty and her co-workers lunch from Panera.

Brittany has also made sure to point out to her followers that while she and her family are currently at their beach house, they are not on vacation.

"I just want y'all to know that even though it seems like we are on a 'vacation' we are just in fact at our Florida house practicing #socialdistancing," she wrote on her Instagram Story last week. "PLEASE know that we have heavy hearts because of the virus and think about the workers and those suffering every single day. Our pics are just here to bring a little happiness to your feed." Jason shared her post on his own Story and added, "What she said."

