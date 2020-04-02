Donald Trump Supporters Infuriated With Kacey Musgraves' 'F—ing Tool' Remark

Donald Trump supporters have grown infuriated with country music star Kacey Musgraves, after the Grammy-winning singer called Trump a "f—ing tool." In a post on her Instagram Stories thread, Musgraves made the comment along with a screenshot of Trump's recent tweet about being a "ratings hit" during the coronavirus outbreak. The March 29 tweet states, "President Trump is a ratings hit. Since reviving the daily White House briefing Mr. Trump and his coronavirus updates have attracted an average audience of 8.5 million on cable news, roughly the viewership of the season finale of The Bachelor. Numbers are continuing to rise." Now, however, Facebook users have been commenting on Musgraves' remark, with many angry at her over it. "Never liked her, she's a big liberal, can't believe country music embraces her," one user said, then adding, "It's not just President Trump press conferences, he has his medical team with him answering questions as well." Scroll to read more reactions to Musgraves' comment.

"Just wonder with such judgement if she's willing to take his job. God help us if she did. I for one would not want the responsibility." "She needs to fork over her money to help out the doctors and nurses !! yep done listening to her." "Well we definitely don't want you in country music do we... talk like you have an ounce of class will you."

"Is she willing to spend her money to help anyone in need, probably not, she better hold on to it ask the Dixie Chicks!!!" "I don't disagree with what she said about him bragging about his ratings. That is narcissistic and completely inappropriate. However, her comments are likely to come back and hurt her career but that's her prerogative." "Never have I, or will I listen to her music! And her music is not country, it’s pop!"

"Oh, Kacey made some money now she’s going to start calling our President names and loosing her fan base , completely ignorant to make the kind of money she is for being a ok singer ,but now wants to start badmouthing our President, that’s just stupid. She will find out." "Careful sweetie ...good way to lose half your fans ...best to keep your opinion to yourself and save your career." "I've never paid any attention to the opinions of entertainers. That doesn't mean I will stop listening to their music or seeing their movies. First amendment people!"

"Blah blah blah blah blah blah blah. That's what I hear when you open your mouth. You are a miserable person and it shows all over you. You will never have the class that the other women in country music have." "Yeah definitely lost a fan. In fact that quote wasn’t made by Trump himself; he was repeating what someone else said. He is the best President we have had in years!!!" "Stupid is as stupid does, destroying her fan base, country music fans will not put up with her crap about our beloved President!"

"Ask Natalie Maines and the Dixie Chicks how their political mouths got them where they are now? Join their world loser!" "Well then, he must be one then if Kacey whoever says so. Seems like she’s going to be giving herself the Dixie Chick treatment before she even becomes relevant.. enjoy your career suicide lady." "Why don’t you people do some good? Why don’t you run for President if you think it’s so easy to do and stop b—ing???"

"I'm very disgusted at Kacey, she is a good singer, but tell ME please why does the celebrities have to publicly give their opinion about what I and only I think Mr Trump is doing a good Job. Can one imagine the load he has on his shoulder, I have notice that Mike Pence. Looks like he is woren out. As a resident of Indiana Mike, was a very good Governor." "She just lost half her listeners! Really grow up and become a pop star because country doesn’t take kindly to this. Ask the Dixie Chick’s." "Criticism without offering a solution. That’s what spoiled, ignorant, entitled people offer in a crisis. Why doesn’t she sit back , shut up and let people who are educated handle it!"