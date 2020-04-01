Tour Kenny Rogers' $4.4M Sprawling Atlanta Mansion
Kenny Rogers died on March 20 under the care of hospice, surrounded by his family at his home. The 81-year-old enjoyed a successful career that lasted over 60 years until his retirement from performing, and in addition to music, Rogers was also involved in acting, photography, entrepreneurship and real estate, among other ventures.
One of Rogers' hobbies was flipping homes, which he began doing in the '80s in Beverly Hills. Since then, most of his real estate has been centered in Atlanta, including this Tuxedo Park home that Rogers first purchased in 2009 for $2.8 million. He sold it furnished in a down market in 2011 for $3.725 million and it is currently on the market along with the furnishings for $4.495 million, according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals.
Scroll through for a look at the extravagant home.
The house
The Mediterranean-style mansion sits on a little over an acre and measures almost 7,000 square feet. Its facade features elaborate white detailing and is accessed via a large motor court flanked by landscaped grounds and plenty of trees to give residents privacy.
The living room
Rogers spent over $3 million renovating the home, which opens into a foyer with a soaring ceiling. From there, guests can make their way into a luxurious living room with massive windows, a fireplace and plenty of seating. The entire house is accented with shades of brown and rich dark wood.
The kitchen
Brown cabinets and black countertops keep the theme running through the kitchen, which also features a large eat-in area, black tile flooring and pillars that lead into the living room.
The dining room
The dining room boasts two crystal chandeliers and a detailed ceiling, and several of the rooms in the mansion have ceilings that reach 20 feet. The elaborate touches continue with a detailed tile floor and sconces on the walls.
The theater
One of the property's many spaces for entertaining is the movie-game room, which also has a sit-down bar area. The home also includes an office, six ensuite bedrooms, two additional baths and a master suite with a fireplace.
The pool
Outside, guests can enjoy the home's pool, which sits in an expansive terrace. There is also an enclosed play area to the side, and the whole backyard is surrounded by foliage.
Photo Credit: Getty / Harry Langdon / TopTenRealEstateDeals.com