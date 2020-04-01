Reba McEntire Shares Photos From Her Mother Jacqueline's Funeral

Reba McEntire's mother, Jacqueline Smith, died earlier this month, and her family honored her with a funeral this week after the event was originally postponed due to the coronavirus. On Tuesday, March 31, McEntire shared a series of photos from the day, beginning her slideshow with a a photo of herself and her mom standing back to back in a dressing room, smiling as they pointed at each other with their thumbs.

She followed with a photo of the funeral flowers, two snaps of the family standing around Smith's casket and a photo of herself standing outside between two tall trees. "This is us always having each other’s backs," McEntire wrote. "Tight knit family. She taught us that. #mama."

The Grammy winner originally announced her mother's death on March 14 with a photo remembering Smith and a photo of Smith and all four of her children — McEntire and her siblings Alice, Pake and Susie — laughing together during a family photo shoot.

"Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today," the singer wrote. "She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go. The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him. She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends.

"Down here, Alice, Pake, Susie and I, grandkids and great grandkids all got to visit with her either in person or over the phone," she continued. "She left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us. We are very thankful for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, the care-givers with their huge hearts, and the time God gave us with Mama."

Over the weekend, McEntire posted her "favorite video" of her mom. In the clip, McEntire crouches next to Smith, who is about to get her eyebrows tweezed, and tells her, "Ready, set, go!" as Smith gets her brow tweezed and lets out a shriek.

"My favorite video!" the caption read. "Brett tweezing mama’s eyebrows during one run in Vegas. @brettglam #mamasaidyeeeeow."

Photo Credit: Getty / Charley Gallay