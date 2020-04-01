Luke Bryan Earns 24th No. 1 Single With 'What She Wants Tonight'

Luke Bryan has scored himself another No. 1 single, topping the Billboard Country Airplay chart and the Mediabase chart this week with his recent single, "What She Wants Tonight." The achievement gives Bryan 24 No. 1 singles during his career, a number that puts him on a list with some of country music's biggest names.

Bryan wrote "What She Wants Tonight" alongside Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey and Jon Nite. "I have wanted to get together with this group of writers for a long time," he previously said in a press release. "We came up with some really infectious hooks for this song and I think women listeners are going to like that the girl in the song controls the dynamic of the situation. I’ve been wanting to get a big rocking tempo out for some time and this is certainly it"

The track is a steamy and dramatic portrait of a woman on the rebound out at the club who knows what she wants and sets out to get it.

"Luke was so fired up writing it," Copperman told Billboard. "He was throwing out all these lines — like, 'Cut the tire,' 'Red dot locked on you.' I just remember those lines vividly, and him being so fired up. All of us had like a 12-year-old’s energy writing this."

Bryan's latest No. 1 puts him in the sixth spot on the chart's all-time list behind Kenny Chesney (30), Tim McGraw (29), Alan Jackson (26), George Strait (26) and Blake Shelton (26).

The Georgia native most recently released the fun-loving "One Margarita," a surprise for fans before the release of his upcoming album Born Here, Live Here, Die Here. The album will drop on April 24 and its lead single, "Knockin' Boots," went No. 1 in September 2019. Bryan's most recent album, What Makes You Country, was released in December 2017.

"'Knockin' Boots' was very fun, very lighthearted, not overly serious," Bryan reflected. "And this felt like it had a little more teeth, a little more something to dig into."

