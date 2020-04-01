Carrie Underwood Shows off Husband Mike Fisher and Son Isaiah's 'Annoying' Turkey Calls During Coronavirus Quarantine

Carrie Underwood is showing her fans how she's staying quarantined with her family after revealing a video to Instagram. In the quick clip, Underwood is filming her husband Mike Fisher and their son Isaiah as they both practice their turkey calls. After Fisher does his, Isaiah shows off his skills claiming that his is better. Underwood chimed in afterwards and said, "You're annoying at it, both of you," as she and Fisher laughed.

"Lunchtime lessons. Anyone else deal with this? [Turkey emoji] #annoying," she wrote on the video, while captioning the post with, "Turkey calls [turkey emoji]." Several of her followers said they could relate, with one writing, "Yes!!!! Totally dealing with the same thing over here! My husband is practicing and my two year old is still trying to find the "chicky" in the house!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Fan Page (@carebears_united) on Mar 28, 2020 at 5:56pm PDT

Someone else wrote, "Yes!! Same scenario here [laugh face emoji] And I'm afraid baby brother is about to join in."

Celebrity families have been showing their fans how they're quarantining together, including Sylvester Stallone, Chrissy Teigen and Blake Shelton. Stallone and his family dressed up as some of the stars of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. He posted a collage of photos and videos to his Instagram account showing himself, his wife and three daughters decked out in full costume.

Teigen and husband John Legend have been sharing their sweet family moments while in quarantine, including a video of their daughter Luna attempting to tell a joke. Shelton and Gwen Stefani are isolating themselves at The Voice judge's Oklahoma ranch. They've done a few things to keep busy including coordinating photoshoot as both wore matching camouflage, and they gave Shelton a new, but old, haircut. He announced on social media that he plans on bringing his mullet back, a look he hasn't had since he first started in the music industry.

"I have an announcement," he tweeted. "With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable future @gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some s— like that.. Anyway it's coming back! For real. Stay tuned..."

On March 29, President Donald Trump announced that he would be extending the social distancing guidelines through the end of April. While families were hoping to get back to life as usual in a week or two, the United States will continue to encourage families to stay at home even longer through the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU/Getty.