Carrie Underwood and Husband Mike Fisher Slay Intense Full-Body Workout Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Despite being in the midst of a self-isolation and social distancing period, Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher are determined to stay active. On Instagram, the couple even showcased one of the workouts from Underwood's fit52 fitness app, and just as users commented on the post, you may feel like you've gotten a workout in simply by watching them in action.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Mar 31, 2020 at 7:59am PDT

In the video, which was time-lapsed and set to "Kickstart My Heart" by Motley Crue (one of Underwood's "most favorite hype songs ever"), the couple could be seen doing a variety of different actions during their workout. At various points, Underwood and Fisher could be seen lifting weights, performing lunges, and planking during their workout. Their session looked quite intense, but both Underwood and Fisher appeared to get a great workout in amidst their gym set-up. In her caption for the post, the "Cry Pretty" singer included a couple of hashtags relating back to her published book, Find Your Path.

In advance of the release of Find Your Path, which was published in early March, Underwood spoke with Women's Health about her diet and fitness routine. According to the singer, she explained that her health journey began when she appeared on American Idol, during which some people said negative comments about her weight.

"I shouldn't care what other people think about me," Underwood told Women's Health. "I was tired, and I kept buying bigger clothes. I knew I could be better for myself, and I let my haters be my motivators."

Underwood went on to explain that she started eating healthy and working out but that she eventually took it to extremes.

"I would 'fall off the wagon,' then feel terrible and repeat the cycle," she continued. "Your body is screaming out, I need more calories, I need more carbs!"

Underwood's book, and the accompanying fit52 app, are designed to help those who were once in her position who need guidance in order to stay healthy.

"I want to be healthy and fit 52 weeks of the year, but that doesn't mean I have to be perfect every day," Underwood said in the book's description. "This philosophy is a year-round common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time — and by that I don't mean being naughty for three days and good for four. I mean doing your absolute best most of the time during every week, 52 weeks of the year."