Travis Tritt Reveals One of His 'Favorite Photos' With Joe Diffie

Travis Tritt is remembering his friend Joe Diffie after the country star died on Sunday, March 29 due to complications from the coronavirus, sharing several photos and videos of himself with the "Pickup Man" singer. On Sunday afternoon, Tritt posted one his favorite photos of the two together, a snap of the musicians laughing together on stage. "This is one of my favorite photos of Joe Diffie and me onstage together," Tritt wrote. "This photo hangs in my office to this day. #ripjoediffie I will never forget you!"

After Diffie's death was announced, Tritt posted a pair of snaps of himself with Diffie, one of them on stage and another of the two friends goofing around.

"I’m so sad to learn that Joe Diffie has passed away due to complications from the Coronavirus," his caption read. "Joe was a good friend and touring partner with me in the 90’s. We had a lot of great times together, both onstage and offstage. This comes as a huge shock to all of us in the country music community who loved Joe and his talent. Deepest condolences to Joe’s family, friends and fans."

"My family and I send our deepest condolences to Joe’s family, friends and fans," Tritt captioned a third post, a video of himself and Diffie performing together at the Grand Ole Opry. "One of the great traditional voices in country music history."

Diffie died on March 29 at age 61. It was reported last week that the singer had tested positive for the coronavirus and Diffie said in a statement that he was receiving treatment.

On March 21, Tritt shared a tribute to the another late country singer, Kenny Rogers, posting an Instagram video of himself covering Rogers' "Sweet Music Man." Rogers died on Mach 20 at age 81 from natural causes.

