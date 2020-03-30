Country Stars Remember Joe Diffie After Singer's Death From Coronavirus

Joe Diffie died on Sunday, March 29 due to complications from the coronavirus, days after it was reported that he had tested positive for the disease and was receiving treatment. He was 61 years old.

Diffie first found success in country music in the '90s and earned a number of hits including "Pickup Man," "Home" and "Third Rock from the Sun." After his death, he is being remembered by artists of all ages, from those who played alongside him in the '90s to newer stars of today, all of whom were influenced in one way or another by Diffie the person and the artist.

Scroll through to see some of the tributes to the pickup man.