Zac Brown Band's Coy Bowles to Release Children's Album to Help Cope With Coronavirus

Zac Brown Band's Coy Bowles will soon release his first children's album, inspired by his desire to help the younger generation cope with the coronavirus pandemic. Music for Tiny Humans will be released on Friday, March 27, more than a month ahead of its scheduled May released date, because of the importance of the message in the songs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coy Bowles (@coybowles) on Mar 24, 2020 at 8:40pm PDT

"My children’s album comes out this Friday March 27th on all streaming services," Bowles announced on social media. "I was supposed to release it in May but there’s too many kids with their parents at home right now in a crazy time. It’s 100 percent positive and it needs to be out now not later. Spirits lifted by song and music. Part of the proceeds will go to [Save the Children] and [MusiCares] to help out kids and musicians in need.

"My partner [Carlos Sosa] and I put more heart and soul into this album than you could ever imagine," he continued. "We gave it everything we had. I’m very proud of it. Please stream it this Friday and help pass the word along about this positive music for kids and their families."

Bowles hopes the music helps not only children, but adults as well.

"Music and story have great power, especially in a time of need,” Bowles said in a statement (via PEOPLE). "I believe that the positive nature of this music will lift spirits, give hope and provide a release for kids, parents and teachers."

The father of two has also been performing live shows on his social media channels every day at 4 p.m., especially for parents who are being forced to homeschool their children while schools are shut down.

"I decided that I could support parents and teachers, and enrich children through music, stories, creativity and movement,” Bowles explained. "These live shows bring a lot of happiness to my days and I love hearing that it’s having a positive impact on families."

"We are all in this together and I want to be a part of the positive influence," he added.

For more information, or to stream Music for Tiny Humans, visit CoyBowles.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / FilmMagic