Jason Aldean Posts Photo of 1-Year-Old Navy During Coronavirus Outbreak: 'Everybody Hang in There'

While Jason Aldean and the rest of the country is self-isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak, Aldean is offering a bit of sunshine, in the form of his 1-year-old daughter, Navy. Aldean posted a photo of the toddler smiling, saying, "In all this craziness, When [your] babies are smiling everything is ok! Everybody hang in there. We got better days ahead!"

Aldean was forced to postpone his We Back 2020 Tour due to the pandemic, which meant he was off the road to celebrate his fifth anniversary with his wife, Brittany Aldean. Aldean celebrated the occasion with a touching photo, which he posted on Instagram. "Happy 5 year anniversary to my queen," Aldean wrote on March 21. "In the last 5 years, we got married, had 2 babies and have created an amazing life together. Thank u for making me the happiest and luckiest guy in the world. I love u so much B and look forward to the many years to come with you by my side."

Aldean just dropped "Got What I Got," from his latest 9 album, which happens to be one of Brittany's favorites.

"'Got What I Got,' that's my wife's favorite song," Aldean told Music Row. "I never shy away from the fact that my influences are all over the place, from blues to R&B, hip-hop, rock, country, whatever. It's just got this R&B feel, and almost sounds like it's going to be like a Boyz II Men song when it first comes in, and with the drums on it."

Aldean's new single feels especially timely to him, while much of the world continues to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

"When I first heard 'Got What I Got' it reminded me of something Boyz II Men would do...almost like a 90's R&B throwback song," Aldean said of the song. "It's just not something you really hear in country music that much…plus, now more than ever, I think we're all just being reminded how to appreciate the people we love."

Aldean's We Back Tour 2020 is currently scheduled to resume in July. Keep track of updates by visiting his website

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin