Watch Brad Paisley Try to Play the Guitar Solo in Kelsea Ballerini's 'Hole in the Bottle'

He might be one of the best guitar players in the world, but Brad Paisley admits he struggled with the guitar solo on Kelsea Ballerin's "Hole in the Bottle." The song is from Ballerini's just-released Kelsea album.

"Learning the solo from the song 'Hole in the Bottle' off her new album," Paisley captioned the video. "It’s great. I suck. But go stream it now to hear it right. I’m gonna go practice."

Ballerini also commented on the video, saying, "When guitar hero, legend country artist, and newfound friend [Brad Paisley] learns the 'hole in the bottle' guitar solo.... saga Volume 1."

"Hole in the Bottle" is also a favorite of Paisley's –– and now Ballerini's –– good friend, Carrie Underwood. Underwood posted about listening to the entire Kelsea album while quarantined with her family, revealing that "Hole in the Bottle" was her favorite as well.

Now’ s a good time to listen to some new music...Today, I listened to the new @KelseaBallerini album. Early favorite is DEFINITELY #HoleInTheBottle ! 🍷🍷🍷 Cheers! ❤️ — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 23, 2020

"Hole in the Bottle" is a light-hearted song, mixed in among some of the most honest and vulnerable songs the 26-year-old has ever released, including "homecoming queen?" and "la."

"While I was writing and making this album, I was also coming up for air for the first time in 6 years," Ballerini admitted. "I was re-getting to know myself. you hear a lot of that throughout the record. it’s the music that puts us on a first-name basis."

Ballerini intentionally waited until this record to make it self-titled, which is very telling of the songs on the project.

"I think a lot of people do self-titled as the first album," Ballerini told Zane Lowe for Apple's Beats 1. It didn't feel right to me yet. I just feel like writing every song on it, co-producing it, really getting more self-aware on this album, talking about things I haven't talked about before –– it felt like a first-name basis album. It felt like the one that was like, 'Hey, you do know me, but here's really how it is."

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond