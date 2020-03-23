Kenny Rogers: Alabama Calls Him a 'Pioneer in the Music World' After Death

Country supergroup Alabama is speaking out about the loss of their good friend, Kenny Rogers. The trio, made up of Randy Owen, Jeff Cook and Teddy Gentry, shared their thoughts on the icon's passing on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALABAMA (@thealabamaband) on Mar 22, 2020 at 12:20pm PDT

"Kenny Rogers was a pioneer in the music world. He was a friend of ALABAMA and will be missed by all. Rest in Peace." Cook said.

"Last night we lost a friend and one of the classic voices that easily melted county, rock and pop together in a way no one had done before. We will certainly miss you Kenny." continued Gentry.

"With sadness I heard about the passing of a great Hall of Famer. Kenny Rogers was a special treasure to country music and the world. He will be missed by all." added Owen.

Other artists have been speaking out on Rogers' death, including Reba McEntire, who posted a heartwarming tribute to her longtime friend, along with a photo of the pair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reba (@reba) on Mar 21, 2020 at 8:01am PDT

"Kenny, Go rest high on that mountain," McEntire said. "Please tell mama and daddy hi for me. Thank you for your friendship and your love. We are going to miss you but we are so happy you’re singing with the Angels in heaven. Can’t wait to see you again one of these days. Rest in peace my friend."

Rogers' good friend and frequent collaborator Dolly Parton also shared a touching post to the Country Music Hall of Fame member.

"You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone," Parton's said in a video she shared. "I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. So you be safe with God and just know that I will always love you, dolly." Parton also posted a short clip alongside her message in which she further spoke out about the loss of her friend and "Islands in the Stream" duet partner.

"Well, I couldn't believe it this morning when I got up and turned on the TV checking to see what the coronavirus was doing and they told me that my friend, and singing partner, Kenny Rogers had passed away," she began in the video. "And I know that we all know Kenny's in a better place than we are today. But, I'm pretty sure he's gonna be talking to God some time today if he ain't already and he's gonna be asking him to spread some light in light of this darkness going on here."

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond