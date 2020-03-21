Kenny Rogers' Death Breaks Dolly Parton's Heart, and Fans Are Comforting Her

Dolly Parton mourned the death of Kenny Rogers in a video posted on Saturday morning, and fan are now reaching out to comfort the "Jolene" singer. Parton and Rogers were friends for decades, with their song "Islands in the Stream" becoming a iconic duet in the 37 years since it was released. She learned of his death on Saturday morning and sent a message addressing his passing not long after. You never know how much you love somebody until they're gone. I've had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. pic.twitter.com/hIQLIvt8pr — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 21, 2020 In the video, Parton says her "heart is broken" over the loss of the "Lady" and "Ruby Don't Take Your Love to Town" singer. She also held up a framed photo of herself with Rogers and started to tear up. It's an absolutely devastating clip, which also saw her reference the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Fans leaping into the replies to send Parton love as she mourned the loss of her friend. Some also memorialized Rogers, noting his amazing career. Scroll through to see what Parton's fans are saying to her during this trying time.

So sorry for you’re loss and to Kenny family friends fans what amazing country singer and gentleman #RIPKennyRogers 💔🥺😢 pic.twitter.com/EHMYlwVj40 — ⎊ carlo fantastico 💙🇮🇹 (@_jennifer1878) March 21, 2020 "Music knits hearts together like nothing else can," one fan wrote on Twitter. "That is why when you lose a singing partner, it hurts doubly so. God bless you Dolly. We all miss Kenny, but also understand the special grief you must be feeling through all this." "Dolly, I know you are broken hearted," a second fan tweeted. "Kenny Rogers, along with you, gave a whole lot of pleasure to a whole lot of people and I for one, am immensely grateful......as you said....Keep the Faith!"

Our earliest friends are leaving us. The Gambler knew when to hold 'em, knew when to fold 'em. He made a mean bird & just dropped in to see what condition our condition was in. My dad was a black minister & teacher from Birmingham, AL. This was his favorite album. #RIPKennyRogers pic.twitter.com/vqVM7TAt2G — Harrison (@sulaviedilejo) March 21, 2020 "Dolly you had me crying too," a third fan wrote. "I've loved and admired Kenny since the First Edition days. He'd answer my tweets at times. I was honored he took that time for me! I can only imagine how sad you are. I pray for for his family and all who are sad that they be comforted in the Spirit." "Sincere condolences from my family to yours, on the loss of your friend. His spirit lives on in his music," a fourth added.

Peace be with you Ms. Parton

Rest in Peace Mr. Kenny Rogers

Thank you both for sharing your

gifts with the all of the w o r l d !

GOD bless you @_KennyRogers @DollyParton https://t.co/QLIuX31t5w pic.twitter.com/5tvnjl6G5O — 🦁 ✨ (@MrJim1973) March 21, 2020 "I'm so sorry for your loss!" a fifth fan wrote. "My heart is broken but the first thing I said was, oh Dolly! He was my absolute favorite singer and you guys were so great together. Stay strong!" "So sorry you lost your friend, for now," a sixth Twitter user replied. "Love and light to you. You and Kenny Rogers have brought us some good times and music that will outlast us all. Much thanks."

#RIPKennyRogers pic.twitter.com/sc6JFwL3E3 — BIRDIE (@DarrenBirdie) March 21, 2020 "Oh Jesus I am heartbroken [crying emoji] A true gentleman of Country music," another fan wrote. "Dolly's eternal singing partner. First person I thought of was Dolly when I read the news. May Kenny Rogers Rest In Peace." "stay strong miss dolly, we all love you," another admirer tweeted. "thank you for your friendship with Kenny and thank you for these kind words this morning."

RIP Kenny you will be missed 🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/MEGrMGVsBg — Maddog40 (@Maddog4011) March 21, 2020 "If there is anyone more genuine and sincere than Dolly Parton I don't know them," yet another supportive fan wrote. "She is a national treasure. So sorry for your loss of a dear friend and to all of his friends,fans and family my condolences." "May God wrap His arms around Kenny and send His comfort and peace to you and all who love and miss him," another fan wrote.

Dolly you're still one of the best. ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ R.I.P Kenny ❤🕇❤🕇❤🕇❤🕇Rest now you've earned it.😢😢😢😢❤🕇 pic.twitter.com/4Vr14KXrMX — john wells (@bigjohnn43) March 21, 2020 "He lived such a blessed life. Thank you for sharing," another fan wrote before echoing one of Parton's comment in the video. "I'm sorry you lost such a wonderful friend. I'm sure he is 'flying high.' Bless you and all of Kenny's family and friends." "Prayers for you Dolly on the loss of one of your best friends," a Twitter user replied. "He was my first love!! I enjoyed his music since he started in the music business. Prayers for his family also!!"