Kenny Rogers Dead: Blake Shelton 'Can’t Express' Late Singer's Impact on Him

Country music fans and stars alike have responded to the news about the passing of Kenny Rogers. On early Saturday morning, the Rogers family issued a statement in which they detailed that "The Gambler" singer had died at the age of 81 due to natural causes. In addition to fans paying their respects to the singer on social media, many famous figures in the country music community have also issued statements online about Rogers' passing. In particular, Blake Shelton has taken to Twitter to describe just how much of an impact Rogers had on him.

On Twitter, Shelton mentioned that words can't express exactly how much of an impact that Rogers had on him. According to the singer, Rogers' impact didn't just deal with country music. Shelton wrote that the late country music icon also impacted the person who he is today. The "God's Country" singer's message ended with a simple yet meaningful, "Rest In Peace Gambler."

I can’t express on twitter the impact Kenny Rogers the artist and the man had on me. He was always very kind and fun to be around. Rest In Peace Gambler... — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 21, 2020

Shelton isn't the only country music star who has spoken out about Rogers' death. Dolly Parton, who was Rogers' duet partner on "Islands in the Stream," took to social media on Saturday morning in order to issue a tribute to her late friend.

"Well, I couldn't believe it this morning when I got up and turned on the TV checking to see what the coronavirus was doing and they told me that my friend, and singing partner, Kenny Rogers had passed away," she began in a video that she posted across her social media channels. "And I know that we all know Kenny's in a better place than we are today. But, I'm pretty sure he's gonna be talking to God some time today if he ain't already and he's gonna be asking him to spread some light in light of this darkness going on here."

"But, I loved Kenny with all my heart. My heart's broken and a big 'ol chunk of it has gone with him today," Parton continued. "And I think that I can speak for all his family, his friends, and fans when I say that I will always love you."

Parton went on to hold up a photograph of herself and Rogers, which caused her to swell up with tears.

"Just happened to have this picture when I walked out this morning of us," she said while holding up the photo for her fans to see. "And I walked out and said, 'Well, maybe I'll hold that up to everybody.' So, I know you're sad as I am. God bless you, Kenny. Fly high straight to the arms of God. And to the rest of you, keep the faith."