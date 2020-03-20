Florida Georgia Line Announces New Song, 'I Love My Country,' From Upcoming Album

Florida Georgia Line gave fans some good news on Friday, announcing that the first song from their upcoming album will arrive next week. Titled "I Love My Country," the song will be released on March 27. Group members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley announced the news in a video on social media, sharing that they had some "really exciting news."

"We've been in here working on our new album," Hubbard said. "We've been jamming, having a good time, and we can't wait any longer, we've gotta get some new music out to our fans. We've decided next week, the 27th, on Friday, we're gonna drop the first song off this new album. This song's called 'I Love My Country,' and it could not be more appropriate for a time like now. We're all kind of living in uncertain times, we're kind of quarantined, not really sure what the future holds but we're still loving love, still having a good time and this song really does that for us."

"It brings us so much joy, makes us feel so good, so we hope it does the same for you guys," he continued. "Be sure to check it out... We hope y'all love it."

FGL's most recent album was 2019's Can't Say I Ain't Country which featured the singles "Simple," "Talk You Out of It" and "Blessings." Hubbard and Kelley recently indicated that their next album, their fifth studio effort, will be released later this year.

"I think we just stick to what we've always done," Hubbard told their record label. "Keep our head down, work hard and try to record the best music and write the best music that we possibly can in that stage of life, whatever stage we're at. And I think that's what the fans connect to. I think with each album it kind of describes who we are at that time and what we're into and what we're doing.

"And we just try not to put too much pressure on ourselves and just kind of approach it the same way and give it our best effort, 110 percent," he added. "It's gonna work out."

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring