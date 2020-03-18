Lauren Alaina Reveals Her Favorite Part of Being With Her Father During Coronavirus Pandemic

Being stuck at home with her father during the coronavirus outbreak isn't all bad for Lauren Alaina. The Dancing With the Stars alum spoke out about being quarantined with her dad, J.J. Suddeth, on social media, along with a video of Suddeth accompanying his daughter for her current single, "Getting Good."

"We can go FATHER if we act as a team," Alaina captioned the video. "The best thing about this quarantine is getting to spend it with my daddy. He's my favorite guitar player in the whole wide world. He's been playing for me since I was a little girl singing in restaurants in Rossville, Georgia. We are learning to soak up every moment because our lives are already good."

Earlier, Alaina admitted that "social distancing" was a challenge for someone as outgoing as herself.

"This whole quarantine thing is a nightmare for an extrovert like me," Alaina acknowledged. "I live for moments like the pictures above in a big room with a lot of people doing what I love, but I understand the importance of this quarantine. We have to think of others in this time. I'm not in the age range where getting the coronavirus is super dangerous or life threatening, but me being on tour, doing meet and greets and interacting with other people could threaten the life of someone who is at risk if I came in contact with it and spread it.

"We all have to be considerate of everyone in this time," she continued. "If you're wondering what I'm up to, I'm in my house in Nashville with my dad (going a little crazy) but feeling like I'm doing the right thing. I hope you are too. I can't wait to get back out on the road when it is safe for everyone. Sending all my love. We are all in it together."

Alaina was supposed to be performing the last few shows on Blake Shelton's Friends and Heroes Tour, which is one of many tours that have had to be postponed due to coronavirus.

