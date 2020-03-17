Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Speaks out About Having Another Son

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, just revealed their upcoming third child will be a boy, and Hubbard couldn't be more excited! The singer opened up about the gender reveal, which took place while he was on a vacation to Africa with his family, along with fellow duo member Brian Kelley and his wife, Brittney.

"We’re having another BOY and couldn’t be more excited!!! Check out the story on [PEOPLE]," Hubbard wrote on Instagram. "Any tips on having 3 kids under 3?"

Fans were quick to chime in with their advice, or share their own stories of parenting children close in age.

"We got pregnant with twins when our oldest was barely 1 ... we had three under two! It was SO FUN!" one person wrote. "And they’re all so close now at 6 & 8. God knows exactly what He’s doing & will give you exactly what you need!"

"3 Under 2!" wrote another. "We adopted, got pregnant and found out our birth mom was pregnant again too. Our 'twins' are only 8 days apart. It’s crazy but wonderful! CONGRATULATIONS!"

Hayley admitted that they were not trying for another child, but they were grateful to be welcoming another son into their family.

"We were pretty surprised to find out we’re expecting, but having three children is something Tyler and I have always dreamed of," Hayley told PEOPLE. "God’s timing is perfect!"

The Hubbards chose to give the gender results to Brittney, who took a blue scarf to Africa, using an elephant at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust to reveal that Olivia and Luca would be having a little brother.

"Africa has become our second home, and we really wanted to do the reveal with the elephants at the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust," Hayley explained. "We’re in awe of the inspiring work they do to rescue, protect and preserve these magical creatures. The elephants really speak to us, and this is a cause that we are very passionate about."

Florida Georgia Line was scheduled to hit the road next month with Kenny Chesney on his Chillaxification Tour, which has since been postponed due to coronavirus. The Hubbards have yet to announce an official due date.

