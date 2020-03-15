Reba McEntire Fans Mourn Country Singer's Mother Jaqueline's Death

Country music fans are reaching out to Reba McEntire with their prayers and condolences after the singer announced her mother, Jacqueline McEntire, died on Saturday at age 93. McEntire said her mother died after a battle with cancer and was "ready to see our Daddy." McEntire's father, Clark McEntire, died in October 2014 at age 86.

"Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today," McEntire shared on Instagram. "She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go. The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him. She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends."

"Down here, Alice, Pake, Susie and I, grandkids and great grandkids all got to visit with her either in person or over the phone. She left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us," McEntire continued. "We are very thankful for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, the care-givers with their huge hearts, and the time God gave us with Mama."

"Jackie, Jac, Ms McEntire, Mama, Mama Jac, Momo Jac, Grandma, Grandma Jac, whatever the title was at the time - she gave you her undivided attention. We're all going to miss her but we have so many wonderful memories," McEntire added. "Thank you Lord for that."

Photo credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images