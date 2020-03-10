Florida Georgia Line's 'Blessings' Became a Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

When Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley sat down to write their current single, "Blessings," their lives weren't as they are today. The guys wrote it with four other writers, when they were already grateful for the way their life turned out, unaware it was going to get even better.

"We wrote 'Blessings' quite a few years back actually with some friends of ours," Hubbard shared with their record label. "I think that day we were just feeling extra thankful and wanted to extend that gratitude into a song. And I think we’re probably more thankful and blessed now than we ever have been. It’s just funny how a song can kind of go full circle and come back around and mean so many different things.

"And now with family and friends and a great team that we’re blessed to have around us, we’re just so thankful and so blessed," he added. "It’s a fun song to continue to remind us of that."

"Blessings" was written in early 2016, when both Hubbard and Kelley were married, but Hubbard had yet to become a father.

“That song was started in January 2016 in St. John island," Kelley recalled. "Me and some buddies and my wife and some friends we were there for about five weeks and kind of got the chorus going. And then we got back to Nashville in February and gave Tom [Douglas] a call, had him over to the Treehouse with us, and got to work on finishing the song. And, [it's] just an attitude of gratitude. Always count your blessings, always be thankful, even to wake up.

"No matter how bad your day is, no matter whatever happens, you got to wake up that day and that’s the big deal," he continued. "We’re super thankful for all the blessings –– our families and the fact that we get to create for a living and touch a lot of people’s lives and provide jobs, and just feel extremely fulfilled. So it’s just a good reminder, always count your blessings.”

Hubbard has plenty more reasons to be thankful for now: his 2-year-old daughter Olivia, 5-month-old son Luca, and a new baby on the way.

"When Luca finds out he’s not the baby anymore...Surprise, here comes Hubbard baby #3!!," Hubbard's wife, Hayley Hubbard, shared on Instagram when announcing the news.

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Hickey