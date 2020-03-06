Tyler Hubbard's Wife Hayley Reveals New Family Photos Following Pregnancy Announcement

Less than a day after Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley Hubbard, announced that they were expecting their third child, Hayley posted a few new photos of the current family of four. The pictures show both the Hubbards together, as well as a couple of candid shots of Olivia and Luca.

"Thank you to pregnancy for motivating us find 30 minutes in our schedules at home for family photos, and thank you [Laura Moll Photo] for always snapping the sweetest moments so quickly."

The Hubbards both announced that they were expecting on social media with a picture of Olivia, 2 years old, and Luca, 5 months old, with Hubbard admitting that their third baby was a big surprise for them.

'Little brother, mommy and daddy are having another!'" Hubbard captioned the sweet photos. "We were as surprised as Liv was and as speechless as Luca. #3under2"

Hubbard previously opened up about being a father of two children, likely unaware how quickly his family was going to grow.

"Being a family of four is incredible," Hubbard boasted. "You don't realize how much more love you have in your heart, and then you have another kid and it's just next level. So it's really been fun. It's been a really great year for Haley and myself and the whole family. And it's been fun to grow and learn together. I wouldn't trade it for the world. It's incredible."

Still with a baby and a toddler, the singer admitted being a parent has its challenging moments.

"It goes from zone defense to man-to-man really quickly, and I take more responsibility for Liv at some points now," Hubbard acknowledged to PEOPLE. "It's kind of busier for both of us at this point, but it's fun."

Hubbard and his Florida Georgia Line partner, Brian Kelley, will be home for a little more than a month, before they join Kenny Chesney on Chesney's Chillaxification Tour. The tour kicks off on April 18 in Arlington, Texas. Find dates at FloridaGeorgiaLine.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz