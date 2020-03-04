Nashville Tornado: How Titans' Logan Ryan Is Helping Displaced Pets

Following Tuesday morning's tornado that caused heavy damage across Middle Tennessee and destroyed multiple buildings, there are concerns about lost animals or owners that have been displaced by the storm. These owners may not know where to go for assistance, so Tennessee Titans defensive back Logan Ryan is providing resources.

The veteran NFL player took to Twitter on Tuesday to provide important updates for families with pets. He revealed that this foundation, the Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation, and the animal community have come together to provide resources for those in need.

During a sequence of tweets, Ryan informed pet owners that the Nashville Humane Association was set up outside Centennial Sportsplex off 25th Ave to provide housing and resources. He also said that My Second Home Pet Resort in Franklin is providing free boarding through the weekend for animals of families that were affected by the storm.

"@NashAnimalCare is actively working within the community to help w/ injured animals, lost & found, & emergency dispatch. Their shelter is closed for adoptions today as they focus all their efforts on disaster relief. Please call 615-862-7928 if you have found a stray animal," Ryan tweeted on Tuesday.

Ryan may be best known for his play on the football field, whether it was with the Patriots or the Titans, but he is an outspoken animal advocate. His foundation has partnered with animal welfare organizations around the world to promote adoption, and he has created the Ryan's Monthly Rescue program to help difficult-to-adopt dogs find forever homes.

With the tornado causing considerable damage on Tuesday morning, the mission of helping dogs find forever homes has been slightly altered. Ryan and his foundation are now concentrating on reconnecting families with their lost animals and helping connect those in need with necessary resources.

"When tragedies happen, when disaster happens, what families need to do is they need to find shelter, they need to find food and water, they need to find assistance. What are you going to do with your animals?" Ryan asked, per News Channel 5.

While Ryan has been largely focused on connecting pet owners with necessary resources following Tuesday's storm, he does have bigger goals for the coming days and months. He will be fundraising through his foundation to raise money to help rebuild Crossroads Campus shelter in Germantown. This animal shelter was one of the many buildings destroyed by the tornado.

(Photo Credit: Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)