Nashville Tornado: Florida Georgia Line Sends Nashville Love While 'on the Other Side of the World'

Florida Georgia Line is sending their love to Nashville and the surrounding communities after a series of tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee Tuesday morning. After a confirmed EF-3 tornado ravaged a 10-mile stretch of Nashville, including the popular East Nashville and Germantown neighborhoods, the band took to Instagram to with a message of support for the impacted communities, where at least 24 people have died across several counties.

"We are at a loss for words right now!!" the band wrote alongside a gallery of images showing the destruction left behind in the city. "Crazy waking up on the other side of the world and seeing so much destruction in our city Nashville and surrounding counties and cities."

"Praying for all of the people and families affected and our hearts go out to those that have lost love ones in this crazy tornado," they added.

The band, whose bar, FGL House is located in downtown Nashville just miles from where the tornado struck, joined the growing number of country stars who took to social media in the hours after the storms passed to react to the devastation coming out of the area.

"The tornado must have missed our block by an inch because we are alright but I am so depleted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city," Maren Morris wrote on Twitter. “"here are so many people in the streets helping already, though. Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes."

"I'm thankful for the well wishes here in Nashville from everyone. There are people that have lost loved ones and their homes," Jake Owen tweeted. "We as NASHVILLE will stand together and help anyone and everyone in need. That’s why I’m proud to live here and call it home."

At this time, authorities have confirmed two deaths in East Nashville. In all, the death toll sits at 24 across Middle Tennessee, with 18 of those fatalities being recorded in Putnam County, where an additional 18 people remain missing. Emergency responders are continuing search efforts for those unaccounted for, and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee declared a state of emergency and has sent the National Guard to help with search-and-rescue efforts.