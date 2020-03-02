Jimmie Allen and Fiancee Alexis Welcome Baby Girl, Naomi Betty

Congratulations to Jimmie Allen! The singer and his fiancée, Alexis Gale, welcomed their daughter, Naomi Betty, into the world. The baby, which is Allen's second child and a first for the couple, was born on March 1.

"I thought getting a No. 1 [single] was going to be the best part of my day, but then my daughter, Naomi, was born yesterday," Allen revealed on Nash-FM (via Nash Country Daily). "The baby’s middle name is Betty; we named her after my grandma [who passed away in 2014], so her initials are NBA, go figure. And my grandma’s birthday was actually March 13, my mom’s birthday is March 7 and Naomi’s birthday is March 1. And Lexi is laying right here looking awesome."

Neither Allen nor Gale have yet to post any pictures of their new baby girl. Allen announced in November that the couple would soon be parents together.

"I’m headed into the girl-dad club!" Allen told PEOPLE at the time. "I’m happy and nervous and so excited to meet her. I hear daughters make dads better people, and I’m ready to meet my little princess and give her my love."

Allen, who proposed to Gale while vacationing at Disney World, shares custody of his son, 5-year-old Aadyn, with his ex-girlfriend, and is eager to watch his son embrace his big brother role.

"It’s going to be great watching her and her big brother Aadyn grow up together,” Allen said. “And of course she’s going to have custom Disney Princess dresses ... The crazy thing is, I’ve always wanted to have a reason to go into the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disney’s Magic Kingdom, and now I’ve got the best reason: my daughter."

Allen won't have much time with Naomi, at least for a few weeks. The Delaware native is getting ready to head out for a series of shows overseas.

"Thursday, we head out of the country for about three-and-a-half weeks,” Allen revealed. “It’s been a good day, definitely thankful for it."

Allen and Alexis have yet to announce a wedding date, but he did hint it will be in the summer.

"I don't like fall weddings," Allen told PopCulture.com. "I'm a summer guy — if it gets under 60 degrees it's too cold for me."

