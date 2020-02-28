Jason Aldean's Wife, Brittany, Wishes Singer a Happy Birthday With Romantic Photo

Happy birthday to Jason Aldean! The singer turned 43 years old on Feb. 28, with his wife, Brittany Aldean, celebrating the occasion with a romantic photo on social media.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASPHALT COWBOY" Brittany wrote. "I love you SOOOO much and am so thankful I can call you mine. Here’s to MANY MANY more birthdays together."

Aldean will celebrate his birthday on the road. He is currently on his We Back Tour, where his family sometimes joins him on the road, thanks to his state of the art bus, designed with his children, 2-year-old Memphis and 1-year-old Navy, in mind.

"They come out," Aldean told PopCulture.com. "We had the bus made specifically for us and the babies. It makes sense. Honestly, I leave that up to my wife. Whenever she wants to come out and bring the kids out for the weekend, we're set up for that. I leave it up to her."

Aldean and Brittany fifth anniversary is on March 21, which they celebrated early by going to Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa.

"Luke and I have been trying to get together and pull this off now, for a few years," Aldean told PopCulture.com ahead of his performance in Mexico. "We found that we were able to make it happen this year. I love Mexico. My wife and I got married there, actually in Playa.

"It's going to be a fun trip," he continued. "We're coming up on our five year anniversary here in March, so we go back a little earlier. It's cool. We love Mexico, we love going down there. It's just a crazy vibe. Decided be down there, playing with him and drink some beer."

Aldean was surprisingly eliminated from the recent list of nominees for the 2020 ACM Awards, even though he is the reigning ACM Artist of the Decade –– and had a stellar 2019, which included the release of his ninth studio album, 9, and his largely sold out Ride All Night Tour.

Aldean's We Back Tour includes Morgan Wallen and Riley Green serving as his opening acts for the first leg, with Brett Young and Mitchell Tenpenny joining him for the summer leg. Find dates at JasonAldean.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kravitz