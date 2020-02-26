Luke Bryan Is 'Hurting' In New Photo After Sweaty, Grueling Workout

It is hard to stay in shape –– just ask Luke Bryan! The 43-year-old posted a photo of himself on social media, crediting Shed OTG, a workout app designed for people to do at home or on the road routines. Behind Bryan is a list of presumably his workout, which included doing 75 reps of a wide variety of exercises, including push-ups, burpees, squat jumps, lateral raises and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Feb 26, 2020 at 8:02am PST

"Hurting. I guess I should thank [Shed OTG]," Bryan captioned the photo.

Several fans of Bryan's laughed over the image expressing their enthusiasm alongside emojis, while some of his close country friends weighed in on the grueling workout.

"Huntin, Fishin, Burpee every day," Big Loud Records partner, Seth England wrote, to which Jake Owen laughed, "that's funny."

Bryan likely has to squeeze in his workouts whenever he can. The singer is back as a judge for American Idol, joining Katy Perry and Lionel Richie for their third season together.

"You're able to watch good TV that you can sit down and watch with your family," Bryan reflected to PEOPLE. "You can cry, you can cheer these kids on. There's some kids from backgrounds where you just … pull for them. It's the microcosm of life, we get to see it walk in and you get to see what America's all about.

"They get to stand in front of us and sing. And year three, I'm enjoying it now more than ever," he continued. "I feel like, with the show, it seems like we're catching a good stride, and I'm just excited to be a part of it."

Bryan will also kick off his Proud to Be Here Tour on May 28, where he hopes to be joined by his whole family, including his wife, Caroline Bryan, sons Bo and Tate, nephew Til and nieces Kris and Jordan, for at least some of his shows.

"The only way to feel like you're home is to have your family around, you know, the people that you love," Bryan told Country Living. "The toughest part of going on the road is being away from [my family]. So when I can get my wife and my boys and nieces and nephew with me... that's home."

"That's the best feeling in the world because I get to do what I love and I don't feel like I'm missing out on anything," he added.

Bryan's latest album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, will be released on April 24.

Photo Credit: Getty / Icon Sportswire