Shay Mooney's Wife Hannah Celebrates Arrival of Second Son: 'The World Is Already a Brighter Place'

Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney and his wife, Hannah, welcomed their second child into the world, and the couple is still over the moon about their new arrival. Hannah spoke out about their newborn son, Ames Alexander, shortly after he was born on Feb. 21, sharing a series of photos of the baby on social media.

"Welcome to our lives, Ames Alexander," Hannah posted. "The world is already a brighter place because you’re in it! Oh, how your daddy and I have prayed over your precious life. I can’t believe God chose us to love you forever, but I’m sure glad He did. Now, let the adventures begin!"

Mooney also shared a few photos of Ames shortly after he was born, along with a sentimental message for the family's newest arrival.

"Ames Alexander, welcome to the Mooney family," the singer wrote. "Asher has been so excited to meet you, 'baby brover.' You are already so loved. I’m so proud to be your dad. And you have have the best momma on planet earth. Yesterday, Asher asked Hannah when baby brother’s mom was gonna come pick him up and take him to his house...so we might be in for a slight rude awakening. Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes."

Mooney's post elicited plenty of responses from several celebrities.

"He’s precious! Congrats you guys!" said Cassadee Pope.

"Congrats bro!" said Michael Ray.

"Congratulations to you both!" posted Nashville star Charles Esten.

"Congratulations!" Chrissy Metz wrote.

2020 is already a big year for Dan + Shay. The duo, which also includes Dan Smyers, took home their second Grammy earlier this year, for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, for "Speechless."

Dan + Shay plan on releasing new music later this year. The album, which will be their fourth, will include their record-breaking hit, "10,000 Hours," with Justin Bieber.

"We're fired up," Mooney told Zane Lowe from Beats 1/Apple Music. "It's been a crazy year. It's like insane to think that we put out 'Tequila' just about two years ago. It feels like yesterday. I think for the fans it's a little different. You know, eight hours after we put out 'Tequila,' they're like, 'We need new music!' It's fun though. I feel like that puts a little bit of pressure on artists.

"For us we try not to get too caught up in it with the, we have to do this, we have to do this, but try to make it organic," he continued. "But we definitely do have that pressure and responsibility really to our fans and to radio to put out the best material you can. Dan and I try not to put anything out unless we can truly put our stamp on it and say, all right, this is right."

