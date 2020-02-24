Maren Morris Teases 'To Hell & Back' as the Next Single From 'Girl'

With both of Maren Morris' singles from her sophomore Girl album — both the title track and "The Bones" landing at No. 1 — Morris is teasing that her next single will be "To Hell & Back." The song was written by Morris along with Laura Veltz and Jessie Jo Dillon, and was produced by Morris and Busbee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Feb 21, 2020 at 4:44am PST

"Comin' to your car soon," Morris posted on social media.

Morris previously spoke out after "The Bones" not only landed at the top of the charts, but stayed there for two weeks, breaking a record held since 2012 of a female artists holding the top spot on the charts for more than one week.

"2 weeks at number 1," Morris wrote. "If I can be honest, I really thought the only way this could ever happen was if I was the feature artist on a guy’s song. Sitting here seeing my name at the top of a chart at all is rare, but to break this 8 year streak just feels so unbelievable. Thank you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Feb 16, 2020 at 2:48pm PST

Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd, are expecting their first child, a boy, next month. Morris, who will play the Houston Rodeo only a few weeks before her due date, is already planning on bringing her baby with her on the road.

"It's been so cool to see it be normal to have children out there. It's a real life, they don't know any different," Morris told Taste of Country. "I think it'll be cool to have this baby grow up on the road and that be a normal thing."

Morris has already reached out to a few artists who have brought their children on the road, including Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott and Karen Fairchild from Little Big Town.

"I think that's why, at this point in my career, it felt really possible," Morris said, explaining why she reached out to her celebrity friends. "I can do this without feeling like the new kid on the block."

Morris has a few dates on the calendar for 2020, but has yet to announce any official tour plans.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur